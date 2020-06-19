VICE NEWS TONIGHT

Ukraine’s Coronavirus Lockdown Is Separating Parents from Their Babies

Ukraine has become an international destination for couples with fertility issues, who are looking for women prepared to carry their babies for a fee. But the global lockdown means strict border controls and limited flights have separated parents from their kids.
