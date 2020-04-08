VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

Yes, the Federal Government Can Force You Into Quarantine

For many Americans stuck at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the idea of being quarantined now feels strangely normal. But just a few months ago, the thought was unbelievable. Although President Trump has not taken the step of issuing a nationwide quarantine order, the federal government does have...
More from VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

More VICE NEWS TONIGHT

CLIPS

TRAILERS