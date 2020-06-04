VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

D.C. Marches to Capitol Hill Demanding Action on Police Brutality

For days, protesters in Washington DC have focused their rage at the White House. But on Wednesday, they took their case against police brutality to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue: Congress.
More from VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

More VICE NEWS TONIGHT

CLIPS

TRAILERS