Betraying the Badge
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man
Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
The FBI investigates a jewelry theft ring with ties to the Chicago mob. But they soon find that the mastermind behind the operation is a decorated former Chicago police chief.
