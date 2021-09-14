Betraying the Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man
Betraying the Badge
Florida Killer Cops
A Florida Sheriff's deputy investigates rumors that his partner is crooked and uncovers unthinkable crimes, including theft and the murder of an innocent businessman.
- Drugs
- Documentary
- murder
- Cocaine
- trap
- drug dealers
- Florida
- FBI
- investigation
- arrest
- vice_videos:premiere
- feds
- sting
- DA!
- Jacksonville
- drug dealer
- police department
- bribes
- prosecution
- cover up
- police corruption
- crooked cops
- police chief
- officers
- Dirty cops
- Informant
- good cop bad cop
- sheriff
- hush money
- confidential
- kickbacks
- blue wall of silence
- code of silence
- Thin Blue Line
- betraying the badge
- oath of honor
- Aric Sinclair
- Karl Waldon
- Sami Safar
- Kenny McLaughlin
- crack addict
- detective Dave Bisplinghoff
- Derrick "Smiley" Smith
- Abdul Robinson
- crooked partner.
Betraying the Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man