Betraying the Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S2 EP6
The Dirty 30
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S2 EP5
Made Man
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP4
The Four Horsemen
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP3
Operation Broken Oath
- 44:08Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man
Betraying the Badge / S2 EP6
The Dirty 30
In 1994, dozens of NYPD officers in New York City's 30th Precinct in Harlem are convicted of perjury, civil rights infractions, theft, tax evasion and dealing narcotics.
- Drugs
- Documentary
- murder
- Cocaine
- New York
- trap
- drug dealers
- Harlem
- FBI
- investigation
- arrest
- vice_videos:premiere
- feds
- sting
- 1994
- DA!
- police department
- bribes
- prosecution
- cover up
- police corruption
- crooked cops
- Joe Walsh
- New York City Police Department
- police chief
- officers
- Dirty cops
- Manhattan District Attorney
- good cop bad cop
- sheriff
- us attorney's office
- hush money
- confidential
- kickbacks
- blue wall of silence
- Thin Blue Line
- betraying the badge
- oath of honor
- The Dirty Thirty
- 30th Precinct
- Kevin Nannery
- Nannerys Raiders
- Mollen Commission
- Michael Dowd
- cops dealing drugs
Betraying the Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S2 EP6
The Dirty 30
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S2 EP5
Made Man
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP4
The Four Horsemen
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP3
Operation Broken Oath
- 44:08Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man