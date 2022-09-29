Betraying the Badge

Betraying the Badge / S2 EP6

The Dirty 30

In 1994, dozens of NYPD officers in New York City's 30th Precinct in Harlem are convicted of perjury, civil rights infractions, theft, tax evasion and dealing narcotics.
