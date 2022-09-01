Betraying the Badge
- 44:08Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man
Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
An FBI investigation at the Southern border unearths one of the largest corruption cases in Arizona’s history involving the National Guard working alongside Mexican drug cartels.
- Drugs
- Documentary
- murder
- mexico
- DRUG CARTELS
- Cocaine
- trap
- Corruption
- drug dealers
- FBI
- investigation
- undercover
- national guard
- arrest
- vice_videos:premiere
- feds
- sting
- DA!
- police department
- drug smuggling
- bribes
- prosecution
- cover up
- police corruption
- crooked cops
- police chief
- officers
- Dirty cops
- good cop bad cop
- sheriff
- hush money
- confidential
- southern border
- kickbacks
- blue wall of silence
- Thin Blue Line
- betraying the badge
- oath of honor
- Operation Lively Green
Betraying the Badge
- 44:08Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man