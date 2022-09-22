Betraying the Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S2 EP5
Made Man
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP4
The Four Horsemen
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP3
Operation Broken Oath
- 44:08Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man
Betraying the Badge / S2 EP5
Made Man
A Florida cop's dream of being a gangster propels him into a darker world as he uses his badge to work security detail for a criminal enterprise from New York.
Betraying the Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S2 EP5
Made Man
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP4
The Four Horsemen
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP3
Operation Broken Oath
- 44:08Betraying the Badge / S2 EP2
Takedown at the Border
- 44:03Betraying the Badge / S2 EP1
Diamonds and Dirty Cops
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP8
Florida Killer Cops
- 44:10Betraying the Badge / S1 EP7
Sheriff's Bling Ring
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP6
Tarnished Badge
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP5
Snitchin’ on Corrupt Cops
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP4
Panama Unit
- 44:11Betraying the Badge / S1 EP3
Shattered Shield
- 44:13Betraying the Badge / S1 EP2
To Protect and Serve The Mob
- 44:12Betraying the Badge / S1 EP1
Rich Rivera: The Inside Man