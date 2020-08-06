VICE NEWS TONIGHT

Getting Used to Your Government Tear Gassing You

A group of protesters who’ve been coming out night after night in Portland sued the administration today in federal court. They’re accusing federal agents of going beyond their authority and using excessive force, like repeatedly tear-gassing peaceful protesters. VICE News' Dexter Thomas talks about what he’s seen and experienced in...
