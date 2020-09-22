VICE NEWS TONIGHT

Trump’s Reelection Pitch Is Scary AF. Just Ask the Guy Who Directed 'The Blair Witch Project'

VICE News had Dan Myrick, the Director of the Blair Witch Project, critique Trump's 2020 horror narrative.
