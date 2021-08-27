Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s

A Tale of Two Cults

Doomsday cults emerged in the 90's, seizing on Y2K fears. While we watched the tragic Waco massacre on TV, Heaven’s Gate leader, Marshall Applewhite made his own plan.
