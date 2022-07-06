Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s / S2 EP4

UFC Pt. 1: No Holds Barred

Ken Shamrock and the UFC are joined at the knuckle. Dubbed “human cockfighting,” the UFC will fight senators and scandals in a battle that almost ends the sport before it begins.
More from Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s

More Dark Side of the 90s

TRAILERS