Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s / S3 EP8

Agassi & 90's Tennis Prodigies

Enfant terrible Angre Agassi leads a handful of prodigies to shake up the stodgy sport of tennis. Athletes become international celebrities, but their fame comes at a cost.
More from Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s

More Dark Side of the 90s

TRAILERS