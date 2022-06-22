Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s / S2 EP2

MTV & The Real World

MTV's The Real World is television with something to say — with a soap opera twist. But when MTV gets rich from reality TV, they trade in realness for fart jokes and hot tubs.
More from Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s

More Dark Side of the 90s

TRAILERS