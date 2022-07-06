Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s / S2 EP5

UFC Pt. 2: To Live or Die in the Octagon

36 states have banned “no holds barred” fighting, and the UFC’s future is grim. Star fighter Ken Shamrock is also in trouble and needs a guardian angel to get him back on his feet.
More from Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s

More Dark Side of the 90s

TRAILERS