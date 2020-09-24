CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS

Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacy Abrams

Get Yo Booty to the Polls! Comedian Ilana Glazer and Stacy Abrams talk voting. Do's and Don'ts, fast food edition. And Cari breaks a promise, with disastrous consequences!
