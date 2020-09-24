CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacy Abrams
- 22:37CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Hasan Minhaj & Rep. Ilhan Omar
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Sam Jay & Jamaal Bowman
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Doc Rivers & Ice Cube
- 22:44CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Charles Barkley & Uzo Aduba
- 22:09CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
LeBron James & Cori Bush
CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacy Abrams
Get Yo Booty to the Polls! Comedian Ilana Glazer and Stacy Abrams talk voting. Do's and Don'ts, fast food edition. And Cari breaks a promise, with disastrous consequences!
CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Broad City's Ilana Glazer & Stacy Abrams
- 22:37CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Hasan Minhaj & Rep. Ilhan Omar
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Sam Jay & Jamaal Bowman
- 22:38CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Doc Rivers & Ice Cube
- 22:44CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
Charles Barkley & Uzo Aduba
- 22:09CARI & JEMELE: STICK TO SPORTS
LeBron James & Cori Bush