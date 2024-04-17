DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP7

Chris Adams: The Gentleman and the Demon

‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams had the charm, prowess and instinct to become a wrestling sensation, but a violent relationship with alcohol led to a tragic end at the hands of a friend.
More from DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING

More DARK SIDE OF THE RING

Extras

CLIPS

TRAILERS