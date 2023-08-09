DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP9

The World According to Marty Jannetty

Known for their raw athleticism and sex appeal, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty’s run as The Rockers was eclipsed by Marty’s excess, drug abuse, and possible murder.
