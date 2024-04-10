DARK SIDE OF THE RING
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP6
Chris Colt: Welcome to My Nightmare
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP5
The Life and Legends of Harley Race
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP4
Saving Face: The Brutus Beefcake Story
- 44:07DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP3
Terry Gordy: Final Flight of the Freebird
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP2
Buff and The Bagwells
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP1
The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP9
The World According to Marty Jannetty
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP8
Bash at the Beach 2000
- 44:08DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP10
Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP7
Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP6
The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP5
The Junkyard Dog
- 44:03DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP4
What Happened to Doink the Clown?
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP3
Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP2
Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story
DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP6
Chris Colt: Welcome to My Nightmare
- Documentary
- vice_videos:premiere
- WWE
- WRESTLING
- Wrestler
- professional wrestling
- wwf
- Monday Night Raw
- World Wrestling Federation
- World Wrestling Entertainment
- Hall of Fame
- Wrestlemania
- WCW
- SubBrand - TV Programming
- gay
- Homosexuality
- porn
- acid
- LSD
- Alice Cooper
- abuse
- legacy
- rock and roll
- tragedy
- Spiders
- Impact Wrestling
- gay porn
- Jim Cornette
- Hallucination
- new japan
- all elite wrestling
- tna wrestling
- Jack Fritscher
- cage match
- Joe Cocker
- janis joplin
- macho man randy savage
- Chris Colt
- Bill Anderson
- Moondog Morretti
- Princess Victoria
- gay wrestler
- Ron Dupree
- unsung
- Colt Magazine
DARK SIDE OF THE RING
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP6
Chris Colt: Welcome to My Nightmare
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP5
The Life and Legends of Harley Race
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP4
Saving Face: The Brutus Beefcake Story
- 44:07DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP3
Terry Gordy: Final Flight of the Freebird
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP2
Buff and The Bagwells
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP1
The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP9
The World According to Marty Jannetty
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP8
Bash at the Beach 2000
- 44:08DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP10
Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP7
Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP6
The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP5
The Junkyard Dog
- 44:03DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP4
What Happened to Doink the Clown?
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP3
Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty
- 44:13DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP2
Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story