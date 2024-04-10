DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP6

Chris Colt: Welcome to My Nightmare

The wildest wrestler never to break through, Chris Colt’s life took him from LSD trips in the ring to the world of porn but his self-destructive ways kept him from becoming a star.
More from DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING

More DARK SIDE OF THE RING

Extras

CLIPS

TRAILERS