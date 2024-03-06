DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S5 EP1

The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta

John Tenta couldn’t be further from the monstrous ‘Earthquake’ WWF fans loved to hate. As his career faded, a health battle would threaten to take him from the family he loved.
