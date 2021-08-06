Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s

Beanie Babies Go Bust

90's parents and kids bonded over collecting playful plush toys known as Beanie Babies until the toy's creator, Ty Warner, used the internet's power to create a frenzied market.
