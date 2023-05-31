DARK SIDE OF THE RING
DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP1
Chris and Tammy
The teenage romance of wrestling prodigy Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, his love-to-hate manager, is torn apart by infidelity, addiction, and mutual self-destruction.
- Documentary
- vice_videos:premiere
- WWE
- WRESTLING
- addiction
- jail
- sunny
- Wrestler
- professional wrestling
- infidelity
- wwf
- Monday Night Raw
- Manslaughter
- Mick Foley
- shawn michaels
- Jim Cornette
- World Wrestling Federation
- World Wrestling Entertainment
- Hall of Fame
- Wrestlemania
- WCW
- ECW
- Lance Storm
- Smoky Mountain Wrestling
- SubBrand - TV Programming
- sex symbol
- AOL
- Chris Candido
- Tammy Sytch
- Tom Prichard
- Terri Runnels
- Bodydonnas
- slop bucket
