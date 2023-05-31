DARK SIDE OF THE RING

DARK SIDE OF THE RING / S4 EP1

Chris and Tammy

The teenage romance of wrestling prodigy Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, his love-to-hate manager, is torn apart by infidelity, addiction, and mutual self-destruction.
